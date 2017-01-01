Imperial Valley News Center

Nursing Home Nightmares

Imperial, California - America is stunned about the recent deaths of eight elderly people in a Hollywood, Florida nursing home. Tragically, people die in nursing homes every day. Every day in your town throughout America some woman or man in your local nursing home is being abused, neglected, medically violated, sexually, verbally assaulted, and simply uncared for while the government or a family pays $6,000 to $20,000 a month for care.

Most of the people working in America's nursing homes are hardworking, good people. Sadly most of them are overwhelmed, overworked and underpaid. Reports are common to hear of one nursing aid having the responsibility for 60 people on a late night shift.

Nursing Home Nightmares is my personal true story about a very bad decision I made to put my now deceased wife into a local nursing home facility. The unfortunate six months she spent there only decreased her life and rapidly accelerated her death. Eventually, I filed a lawsuit that was settled in court and the nursing home eventually changed their name.

The book is an important read because it will open your eyes into the kind of garbage going on in many of our nursing homes today.

