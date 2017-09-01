Imperial Valley News Center

Governor Brown Declares State of Emergency in Los Angeles County Due to La Tuna Fire

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued an emergency proclamation for Los Angeles County due to the effects of the La Tuna Fire, which has burned thousands of acres, threatened homes and critical infrastructure and caused the evacuation of residents.

PROCLAMATION OF A STATE OF EMERGENCY

WHEREAS on September 1, 2017, the La Tuna Fire started in Los Angeles County and has rapidly burned thousands of acres of land and continues to burn; and



WHEREAS this fire is threatening thousands of homes and other structures, necessitating the evacuation of residents; and



WHEREAS the fire is threatening critical infrastructure and has forced the closure of major highways and local roads; and



WHEREAS extreme weather conditions and high temperatures have further increased the risk of fires; and



WHEREAS a Federal Fire Management Assistance Grant has been requested and approved for the La Tuna Fire; and



WHEREAS the circumstances of this fire by reason of its magnitude, are or are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of any single local government and require the combined forces of a mutual aid region or regions to combat; and



WHEREAS under the provisions of section 8558(b) of the Government Code, I find that conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property exists in Los Angeles County due to the La Tuna Fire.



NOW, THEREFORE, I, EDMUND G. BROWN JR., Governor of the State of California, in accordance with the authority vested in me by the State Constitution and statutes, including the California Emergency Services Act, and in particular, section 8625 of the Government Code, HEREBY PROCLAIM A STATE OF EMERGENCY to exist in Los Angeles County.



I HEREBY ORDER that all agencies of the state government utilize and employ state personnel, equipment, and facilities for the performance of any and all activities consistent with the direction of the Office of Emergency Services and the State Emergency Plan. Also, all residents are to heed the advice of emergency officials with regard to this emergency in order to protect their safety.



I FURTHER DIRECT that as soon as hereafter possible, this Proclamation be filed in the Office of the Secretary of State and that widespread publicity and notice be given of this Proclamation.



IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 3rd day of September 2017.





_____________________________

EDMUND G. BROWN JR.

Governor of California



ATTEST:





_____________________________

ALEX PADILLA

Secretary of State