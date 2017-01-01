Imperial Valley News Center

Governor Brown Issues Proclamation Declaring National Preparedness Month

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued a proclamation declaring September 2017 as “National Preparedness Month” in the State of California.

PROCLAMATION

In the coming weeks and months, Californians will commemorate the anniversaries of some of the worst disasters in living memory, including the attacks of September 11th and the Loma Prieta and Northridge earthquakes. Given the hazardous world we inhabit, the next emergency is always just around the corner, and preparedness can mean the difference between inconvenience and tragedy.



Communities across California are still recovering from the impacts of this winter’s severe storms, which caused extensive flooding and forced many from their homes. At the same time, five years of unprecedented drought prior to these storms and millions of dead and dying trees increase the state’s vulnerability to destructive wildfires, contributing to yet another devastating season of wildfires underway across the state. As we respond to these ongoing emergencies, there has never been a better moment to reflect and act on the need for disaster preparedness.



For more than a decade, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has proclaimed September as National Preparedness Month as part of an effort to encourage personal preparedness for emergencies. During that time the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, other state agencies, local agencies, businesses and community organizations in California have supported that effort by conducting preparedness fairs and other events to raise awareness and educate the public about the importance of being prepared.



I urge all Californians to continue their vigilance and increase their efforts to make our families, communities and entire nation better prepared for disasters.



NOW THEREFORE I, EDMUND G. BROWN JR., Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim September 2017, as “National Preparedness Month.”



IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 25 day of August 2017.







___________________________________

EDMUND G. BROWN JR.

Governor of California





ATTEST:







__________________________________

ALEX PADILLA

Secretary of State