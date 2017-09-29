Imperial Valley News Center

Charter for the U.S. Section of the North Pacific Anadromous Fish Commission Renewed

Washington, DC - The Department of State has renewed the charter of the U.S. Advisory Panel to the U.S. Section of the North Pacific Anadromous Fish Commission (NPAFC) for another two years, effective September 29, 2017.

The NPAFC is a venue for coordination of high seas fishery enforcement among Convention Parties. The NPAFC was established by the Convention for the Conservation of Anadromous Stocks in the North Pacific Ocean, which entered into force in 1993. Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, and the United States are members of the NPAFC. The U.S. Advisory Panel will continue to work with the U.S. Section to promote the conservation of anadromous fish stocks, such as salmon and sturgeon, and ecologically related species.

The U.S. Section of the Commission is composed of three Commissioners who are appointed by the President. The Advisory Panel to the U.S. Section is composed of 14 members, 11 of whom are appointed by the Secretary in consultation with the Secretary of Commerce. Members serve for a term not to exceed 4 years, and may not serve more than two consecutive terms.

The Advisory Panel will continue to follow the procedures prescribed by the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). Meetings will continue to be open to the public unless a determination is made in accordance with Section 10 of the Federal Advisory Committee Act and 5 U.S.C. §552b(c), that a meeting or a portion of the meeting should be closed to the public.