Imperial Valley News Center

FTC Obtains Court Order Against Telemarketing Scheme that Preyed on Spanish-Speaking Consumers

Los Angeles, California - The Federal Trade Commission has ended an operation whose telemarketers in Peru used deceptive and abusive tactics to sell products for learning English to Spanish-speaking consumers in the United States.

A federal court issued a default judgment resolving FTC charges brought in February 2017, alleging that the defendants sold various products and threatened to sue, arrest or jail consumers, or seize their homes, if they didn’t pay. They pretended to be affiliated with the government, a centro de ayuda (non-governmental “help center”), well-known companies such as Walmart, or a Spanish-language radio station.

Under the order announced today, ABC Hispana Inc., ISB Latino Inc., ABC Latina LLC, Gonzalo Ricardo Bazán Jiménez and Milagros Raquel Urmeneta are banned from telemarketing, and in selling any good or service they are prohibited from misrepresenting material facts. They are also barred from profiting from consumers’ personal information they had collected and failing to dispose of it properly.

The order imposes a judgment of more than $6.3 million against the defendants.

At the FTC’s request, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California entered the default judgment against the defendants on August 28, 2017.