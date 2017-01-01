Imperial Valley News Center

USS Kearsarge and USS Oak Hill to Support Hurricane Harvey Relief

Norfolk, Virginia - Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Adm. Phil Davidson, has ordered the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) to get underway from their Norfolk, homeports to support federal, state and local authorities ongoing relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Kearsarge along with Marines from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit will depart Naval Station Norfolk on tomorrow. Oak Hill will depart from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.



These ships are capable of providing medical support, maritime civil affairs, maritime security, expeditionary logistic support, medium and heavy lift air support, and bring a diverse capability including assessment and security.



State and local agencies are in the lead for this response effort. We recognize recovery from this catastrophic disaster will be a long-term effort. We are leaning forward to fully support FEMA and Texas with DoD assistance as requested.