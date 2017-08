Imperial Valley News Center

President Trump's Tax Reform Plan

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "The tax reform plan President Trump announced today is a vital measure for strengthening U.S. prosperity as well as global prosperity through investment and job creation.

"A strong economy is a fundamental element of U.S. foreign policy, and the State Department will continue to engage in economic diplomacy to bolster the prosperity of our nation through increased investment and trade."