Imperial Valley News

Navy Urges Patience for Sailors Waiting on PCS Orders

Washington, DC - Following passage of the 2017 Consolidated Appropriations Act, the Navy announced today that Sailors should continue to expect to receive permanent change of station (PCS) orders with approximately two months or less lead time through the end of the fiscal year.

While the Navy will make every effort to ensure PCS orders are released as expeditiously as possible, the service does not have sufficient funds to allow for longer PCS orders lead times.



"We recognize the impact this has on Sailors and their families preparing to move, and we're working hard to remedy this situation," said Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. Robert Burke. "Leadership is engaged at all levels to develop and implement solutions to minimize the impact to our Sailors. Our focus and priority remains on manning the Fleet, and taking care of Sailors and their families."



Currently, the Navy is using a prioritization strategy, as it has previously done, to help minimize the impact on Fleet readiness, career timing, and families. Emphasis will remain on global support assignment rotations, career milestone billets, critical readiness fills, minimizing gaps at sea for deployed units and those working up to deploy, and keeping the training pipelines moving. Those Sailors who are going to operational units about to deploy, numbered fleet staffs, overseas billets, individual augmentees or must-moves (safety, early return of dependents, humanitarian) will be issued their orders first.



Additionally, Navy Personnel Command will continue to issue letters of intent for overseas moves. That way, while orders may not be in hand, individuals can start the process of doing overseas and medical screenings, dependent entry approval, passport applications and security clearance requests.



We encourage all Sailors who have not yet received PCS orders to contact their detailers with questions and concerns with the understanding that there may be a delay as we work through budgetary issues.



Those with questions regarding their Household Goods moves should contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Additionally, Sailors and family members are advised to go to http://www.navsup.navy.mil/household to review various "how-to" guides for using the Defense Personal Property System. The website also includes a schedule of webinars where those planning moves can interact directly with HHG staff.