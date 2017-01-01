Imperial Valley News

Navy Updates Policy on Wrongful Distribution or Sharing of Intimate Images

Millington, Tennessee - The Navy announced Today in NAVADMIN 119/17 that personnel who wrongfully distribute or broadcast intimate images in violation of Article 1168 of U.S. Navy Regulations will face mandatory administrative separation processing.

"There is no room in our Navy for this toxic behavior," said Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. Robert Burke. "This new policy shows that we are committed to eradicating this behavior from our force."



These changes align with All Naval Message (ALNAV) 021/17, released April 18, which updated U.S. Navy Regulations with Article 1168, making it unlawful to share an intimate image of someone without their permission for personal gain or to humiliate, harm, harass, intimidate, threaten, or coerce the depicted person or with reckless disregard of harm to the victim.



Military Personnel Manual (MILPERSMAN) Article 1910-233, Mandatory Separation Processing, and MILPERSMAN 1910-142, Separation by Reason of Misconduct - Commission of a Serious Offense, have been updated to reflect this new policy for enlisted personnel.



This mandatory processing shall be conducted based upon the version of the MILPERSMAN in effect on the date the violation occurred. Officers who violate Article 1168 will be subject to administrative separation processing in accordance with SECNAVINST 1920.6C.