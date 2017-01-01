Imperial Valley News

Ivanka Trump’s Visit to Germany for the W20 (Women’s 20) Summit in Berlin

Washington, DC - Ivanka Trump, First Daughter and Assistant to the President, will visit Berlin, Germany on April 25th at the direct invitation of Chancellor Angela Merkel to participate in the W20 Summit. Ivanka will join a panel conversation with other women leaders regarding Women’s Economic Empowerment and Entrepreneurship.

Ivanka’s visit to Berlin stemmed from the roundtable on Vocational Education and Workforce Development she hosted with Chancellor Merkel at the White House in March. With education and skills training being central to Ivanka and Chancellor Merkel’s agenda, Ivanka will visit Siemens Technik Akademie for an interactive tour and discussion with program apprentices. In commemoration of Yom HaShoah, Ivanka will visit the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin. Ivanka will also stop by the United States Embassy in Berlin to meet Embassy staff and their families.

Tentative schedule is as follows:

11:20AM: Visit to the United States Embassy in Berlin

Press: Closed Press

Location: Pariser Platz 2

1:00PM: Participation in panel entitled “Inspiring Women: Scaling up Women’s Entrepreneurship”

Press: Open Press

Location: Intercontinental Hotel Budapester Str. 2

Participants:

Queen Máxima (Netherlands)

Christine Lagarde (Managing Director, IMF)

Ivanka Trump (First Daughter of the United States)

Chrystia Freeland (Minister for Foreign Affairs, Canada)

Manuela Schwesig (Federal Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth, Germany)

Nicola Leibinger-Kammüller (Chair Trumpf GmbH)

Juliana Rotich (BRCK)

Anne Finucane (Bank of America)

Moderator: Miriam Meckel, Editor-in-Chief of “Wirtschaftswoche”

3:30PM: Visit to Siemens Technik Akademie

Press: Pool – Coordinated by the Embassy, details forthcoming

Location: Nonnendammalle 104

4:40PM: Visit to the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe

Press: Closed Press

Location: Cora-Berliner-Straße 1

8:00PM: Gala Dinner

Press: Spray at the Top

Location: Deutsche Bank Charlottenstraße 37-38