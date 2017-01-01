Imperial Valley News

Aging is a disease?

Imperial, California - Is growing old just a part of life or is it a disease, in itself, asks the Association of Mature American Citizens. David Sinclair is co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging at Harvard Medical School and he and his colleagues believe it is a treatable disease.

"Most doctors are trained that aging is something separate from disease. But the only difference in the medical textbooks is that if the majority of people get an age-associated disorder, we call it aging. If less than half of people get something over time, it's a disease. I define it as a disease," says Sinclair.

He and his team of researchers recently announced that they've discovered a molecule that significantly boosts a cell's ability to repair damaged DNA.