Imperial Valley News

President Trump's Weekly Address to the Nation

Washington, DC - Last week, Judge Gorsuch completed his hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee. After four days of testimony and questioning, one fact became crystal clear: Judge Gorsuch is exceedingly qualified to become the next Justice of the Supreme Court.

Judge Gorsuch is going to serve our people by devoting himself to our beloved Constitution. The Senate saw this firsthand in hours of Judge Gorsuch’s impressive testimony. In every step of the process, what has been clear to all is that Judge Gorsuch is a man who respects the law. He defends the Constitution. And in doing so, he will protect our freedoms.