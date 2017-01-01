Imperial Valley News

Assemblymember Garcia Urges Ag Community to Apply for State Grant

Sacramento, California - Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D- Coachella), Chair of the State Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee, urges the local agricultural industry to apply for State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program (SWEEP) grants.

Due to technical maintenance on the website the 2017 SWEEP application deadline has been extended to Thursday, March, 16th 2017 at 5pm.

This grant program is offered through the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) and the Department of Water Resources (DWR) to support California’s commitment to reduce emissions through water and energy efficiency program investments.

This year, up to $4.5 million will be made available for irrigation projects that reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and save water. The maximum grant award is $100,000 with a recommended 50 percent match of the total project cost. The maximum grant duration is 12 months. 2017 SWEEP funding awards will be announced in May.

“The State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program (SWEEP) is a prime example of how state climate investments can help boost our local economies. Last year, I was proud to see grant recipients from the 56th District reap the benefits of this funding source,” shared Assemblymember Garcia. “This year, 4.5 million is up for grabs and I strongly encourage our agricultural community to take advantage of these existing resources.”