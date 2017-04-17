Imperial Valley News

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Announce 2017 White House Easter Egg Roll

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are happy to announce initial details for the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll. The Easter Egg Roll will take place Monday, April 17, 2017, on the South Lawn of the White House. Families with children 13 years old and younger are invited to join the President, First Lady, White House staff, and their families for a day of festivities.

The White House Easter Egg Roll is a timeless White House tradition, dating back to 1878 and the presidency of President Rutherford B. Hayes. The President and First Lady are honored to continue the traditions of the past, while weaving new traditions into the fabric of our Nation's history.

White House Easter Egg Roll tickets are free to the public and will be allotted through an online lottery. Tickets are limited and non-transferable.