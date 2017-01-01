Imperial Valley News

Blue Angels Add Show to 2017 Schedule

El Centro, California - U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, added a performance at the 2017 New York Air Show at Stewart International Airport.

The air show will take place July 1-2, which was previously an open date on the Blue Angels schedule. The team is now scheduled to perform 64 demonstrations at 34 locations in 2017.



The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for nearly 500 million fans.



For information about individual air shows, please go to each air show's official website.



For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2017 and 2018 air show schedules, visit http://www.blueangels.navy.mil.