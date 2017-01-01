Imperial Valley News

President Donald J. Trump Announces His Cabinet

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump formally announced the 24 people who will be serving with him on his Cabinet. 

  • Vice President Michael R. Pence
  • Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson
  • Secretary of the Treasury-designate Steven T. Mnuchin
  • Secretary of Defense James Mattis
  • Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions
  • Secretary of the Interior-designate Ryan Zinke
  • Secretary of Agriculture-designate Sonny Perdue (announced)
  • Secretary of Commerce-designate Wilbur L. Ross, Jr.
  • Secretary of Labor-designate Andrew F. Puzder
  • Secretary of Health and Human Services-designate Thomas Price
  • Secretary of Housing and Urban Development-designate Benjamin S. Carson, Sr.
  • Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao
  • Secretary of Energy-designate James Richard Perry
  • Secretary of Education Elisabeth Prince DeVos
  • Secretary of Veterans Affairs-designate David J. Shulkin
  • Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly
  • White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus
  • U.S. Trade Representative-designate Robert Lighthizer
  • Director of National Intelligence-designate Daniel Coats
  • Representative of the United States to the United Nations Nikki R. Haley
  • Director of the Office of Management and Budget-designate Mick Mulvaney
  • Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Mike Pompeo
  • Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency-designate Scott Pruitt
  • Administrator of the Small Business Administration-designate Linda E. McMahon
