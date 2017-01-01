Imperial Valley News

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump formally announced the 24 people who will be serving with him on his Cabinet.
- Vice President Michael R. Pence
- Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson
- Secretary of the Treasury-designate Steven T. Mnuchin
- Secretary of Defense James Mattis
- Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions
- Secretary of the Interior-designate Ryan Zinke
- Secretary of Agriculture-designate Sonny Perdue (announced)
- Secretary of Commerce-designate Wilbur L. Ross, Jr.
- Secretary of Labor-designate Andrew F. Puzder
- Secretary of Health and Human Services-designate Thomas Price
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development-designate Benjamin S. Carson, Sr.
- Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao
- Secretary of Energy-designate James Richard Perry
- Secretary of Education Elisabeth Prince DeVos
- Secretary of Veterans Affairs-designate David J. Shulkin
- Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly
- White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus
- U.S. Trade Representative-designate Robert Lighthizer
- Director of National Intelligence-designate Daniel Coats
- Representative of the United States to the United Nations Nikki R. Haley
- Director of the Office of Management and Budget-designate Mick Mulvaney
- Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Mike Pompeo
- Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency-designate Scott Pruitt
- Administrator of the Small Business Administration-designate Linda E. McMahon