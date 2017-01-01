Imperial Valley News

Getting Americans Back To Work

Washington, DC - President Trump is using the power of the Presidency to ensure that actions are taken to rebuild the nation, renegotiate U.S. trade deals, and most importantly, take action to ensure U.S. job creation.

On January 23rd, The President signed an executive memorandum ordering the U.S withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement and related negotiations.

On January 24th, The President signed an executive memorandum initiating the process to begin construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

On January 24th, The President signed an executive memorandum declaring the Dakota Access Pipeline serves the national interest and initiating the process to complete construction.

On January 24th, The President signed an executive memorandum ordering that all new pipeline construction and repair work use U.S. materials and equipment produced in the U.S.

President Trump has been working to remove burdensome government regulations and streamline government processes that for too long have stifled job creation and deterred business growth.

On January 24th, The President signed an executive memorandum ordering his Commerce Secretary to find ways to streamline federal permitting processes for domestic manufacturing and to reduce regulatory burdens affecting domestic manufacturers.

On January 24th, The President signed an executive order expediting the environmental review and approval process for infrastructure projects.

On January 30th, The President signed an executive order to reduce regulations and control regulatory costs with the goal of revoking two regulations for every new regulation put forward.

On February 3rd, The President signed an executive order setting the guiding principles for regulating the U.S. financial system to ensure economic growth, job creation, and vibrant financial markets.

President Trump continues to meet with our nation’s business leaders, union leaders, and other influential stakeholders to discuss removing government barriers to job creation and how to reverse the trend of companies shifting U.S. jobs overseas.