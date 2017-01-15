Imperial Valley News

Governor Brown Issues Proclamation Declaring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued a proclamation declaring January 15, 2017 as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the State of California. The day is officially observed this year on Monday, January 16.

PROCLAMATION

"I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than evil triumphant." -- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. accepting the Nobel Peace Prize, 1964



Martin Luther King, Jr. had a dream, a dream we can still see vividly when we revisit the most famous of his many timeless speeches. His vision of a world free of hatred and injustice has changed the face of American society and continues to inspire people around the world. What gave Dr. King's dream such force was his steadfast commitment to confront his enemies without violence and to love those who hated him, knowing that hatred only begets hatred, and violence always fans the flames of injustice.



On this 88th anniversary of his birth, let us reflect on his words and vision, and consider what each of us can do today to help keep his dream alive. Many opportunities to serve our communities can be found at CaliforniaVolunteers.org.



NOW THEREFORE I, EDMUND G. BROWN JR., Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim January 15, 2017, as "Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day."



IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 13th day of January 2017.







___________________________________

EDMUND G. BROWN JR.

Governor of California





ATTEST:







__________________________________

ALEX PADILLA

Secretary of State