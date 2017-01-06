Imperial Valley News

Solar in Your Community Challenge

Washington, DC - The early deadline for the Solar in Your Community Challenge is quickly approaching. Early applications must be submitted by January 6, 2017. Apply now to compete in this $5 million prize competition, which aims to expand access to solar energy.

Here are some reasons to apply early to be a Challenge team or an expert:

Teams who apply early and are selected for seed funds can receive the first tranche of seed funding early. More time equals more planning for teams. More planning equals better execution of a project or program, which could possibly lead to more prize money. Experts who apply and are selected will have earlier access to teams and may begin conversations around providing consulting and coaching services.

The Challenge is funded by the SunShot Initiative and works to expand solar electricity access to low- and moderate-income households and nonprofits that haven’t been able to take advantage of the booming solar market. Challenge teams are eligible to win cash prizes and technical assistance over the course of 18 months.

Learn more about the Challenge’s structure, prizes, and rules. We hope to receive your early applications next week!