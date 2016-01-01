Imperial Valley News

Assemblymember Garcia Appointed Chair of the Committee on Water, Parks, and Wildlife

Sacramento, California - Today, Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) announced Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia’s (D-Coachella) appointment to Chair the California State Assembly Committee on Water, Parks, and Wildlife. This committee oversees numerous significant issues that will face California in the coming year, such as our historic drought conditions, and the implementation of the multi-billion dollar Proposition 1, Water Bond passed by voters in 2014.

As Chair, Assemblymember Garcia will play a pivotal role facilitating conversations critical to the State’s resource sustainability. “I am excited to work on water issues on behalf of Californians. Given the current water drought and the challenges brought forward, there are significant opportunities that lie ahead for the State of California, and more importantly my district; an area where park space and water quality issues are prevalent,” said Assemblymember Garcia.

California agriculture is a $54 billion dollar industry that potentially stands to be compromised in face of this continued drought. “My district’s local economy is driven predominantly on agriculture; an industry which heavily relies on the consistent availability of water,” emphasized Garcia.

Cástulo R. Estrada, vice president of the Coachella Valley Water District Board of Directors, said he is encouraged by the appointment of Garcia as chair of the Committee on Water, Parks and Wildlife. “The issues of water resources, flood management and the fate of the Salton Sea are all part of the committee’s jurisdiction and also are important issues to CVWD,” Director Estrada said. “I see this as an opportunity to work directly with the Assemblyman to create solutions that work for the Coachella Valley as well as the rest of the state.”

Assemblymember Garcia’s district encompasses the Coachella and Imperial Valleys, home to the well-known environmental concerns of the Salton Sea and New River. “There is much work to be done, and this chairmanship bodes well for our community’s local issues. I look forward to working with my Assembly colleagues into finding real, sustainable solutions and potential for renewable energy developments,” affirmed Garcia.

“Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia has helped shape some of the State’s most important environmental laws and served as a voice for communities most in need of environmental justice,” exclaimed Speaker Rendon. “As someone who has chaired the Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee, I know he will provide outstanding leadership as the Committee works to meet the state’s environmental challenges.”

Historically, Assemblymember Garcia has championed parks and recreation since his time serving in local government. California suffers a lack of investment in parks and recreational spaces. “I am proud to author AB 18 a park bond to increase investment in park infrastructure and continue to prioritize our state’s disadvantaged communities,” maintains Garcia.

The Committee on Water, Parks, and Wildlife Jurisdiction: Primary jurisdictions are water resources, flood management, fish and game, parks and recreation, and wildlife.

Committee Website: http://awpw.assembly.ca.gov/