Imperial Valley News

Washington, DC - Russia reached an unfortunate milestone December 19 when it listed the 150th non-governmental organization (NGO) under its so-called “foreign agent law.” The use of the term “foreign agent” is a deliberate choice suggesting that these organizations are traitors. In fact, under this legislation Russia has targeted organizations dedicated to pursuits such as fighting torture, preventing the spread of HIV/AIDS, and even protecting migratory birds.
The people of Russia deserve a strong, democratic government that respects the role that civil society plays in holding governments accountable and providing essential services, rather than stifling NGOs' important work. We urge the Russian government to abolish this legislation today and uphold its international human rights commitments.