Imperial Valley News

DOE Announces $15 Million to Accelerate the Deployment of Energy Efficient Transportation Technologies

Washington, DC - Today, the Energy Department (DOE) announced $15 million, subject to appropriations, to support community-based projects to accelerate the adoption of advanced and alternative fuel vehicles and demonstrate energy efficient mobility systems including connected and autonomous vehicles as well as new transportation system models.

DOE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy seeks highly leveraged Alternative Fuel Vehicle Community Partner Projects that will significantly accelerate the use of light, medium, and heavy duty vehicles that operate on fuels such as biodiesel, electricity, E85, hydrogen, natural gas, and propane as well as the fueling infrastructure needed to support them. Led by community-based partnerships between state and local governments and key private sector stakeholders, these projects will help catalyze alternative fuel use nationwide through the collection and sharing of best practices and lessons learned.

In addition, DOE seeks highly innovative "living lab" demonstration projects that integrate smart mobility technologies in a holistic approach to the movement of people and/or goods that maximizes energy efficiency.

