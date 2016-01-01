Imperial Valley News

Prison Sentences for Azerbaijani Activists

Washington, DC - The United States is concerned by the decisions of Azerbaijani courts to sentence N!DA activists Bayram Mammadov and Giyas Ibrahimov to ten years in prison on charges of drug possession that are widely considered to be politically motivated. We are also concerned by allegations of ill-treatment during their detention.

We urge the Azerbaijani government to release Mr. Mammadov and Mr. Ibrahimov as well as other individuals who have been incarcerated for exercising their fundamental freedoms. We also urge the government of Azerbaijan to remove the travel ban on journalist Khadija Ismailova, which the supreme court upheld yesterday, and drop the remaining charges against her.