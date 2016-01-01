Imperial Valley News

From Libya to Syria, Iraq, US Navy Fights ISIL from the Mediterranean

Mediterranean Sea - The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (Ike CSG) resumed support of Operation Inherent Resolve, December 6, launching sorties from the Eastern Mediterranean.

Simultaneously, elements of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) continued conducting precision air strikes against Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) targets in Sirte, Libya, from amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) as part of Operation Odyssey Lightning to support Libyan Government of National Accord-aligned forces fighting there.

"U.S. 6th Fleet is fighting 'Daesh' on multiple fronts, simultaneously supporting three combatant commanders. As a flexible, adaptive force, we are committed to defeating Daesh, we are committed to our NATO allies and partners, and we are 'where it matters, when it matters.'" - Vice Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet



U.S. 6th Fleet is concurrently supporting three geographic combatant commanders: U.S. Central Command, U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. European Command.



The Ike CSG returned to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations December 4. It had previously operated in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, conducting strikes from the Eastern Mediterranean Sea from June 28 to July 7, completing 116 sorties in support of OIR.



Ike CSG consists of aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, guided-missile cruisers USS San Jacinto (CG 56) and USS Monterey (CG 61), and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26 with associated guided-missile destroyers USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), USS Mason (DDG 87), and USS Nitze (DDG 94).



Operation Inherent Resolve demonstrates the deep commitment of the U.S. and regional partner nations to eliminating the terrorist group ISIL and the threat it poses to the international community.



Wasp is deployed as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6 commands the Wasp ARG, which consists of amphibious dock landing ship USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41), amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17), and Wasp. The 22nd MEU is currently embarked on the Wasp ARG.



Since August 1, the 22nd MEU had been conducting precision air strikes against ISIL targets in Sirte, Libya, from the Wasp ARG as part of Operation Odyssey Lightning to support Libyan Government of National Accord-aligned forces fighting there.



Both Wasp and San Antonio conducted sorties in support of OOL during their time in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.



U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.