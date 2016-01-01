Imperial Valley News

Governor Brown Hosts 85th Annual Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. and First Lady Anne Gust Brown hosted the 85th Annual Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony this evening on the West Steps of the State Capitol.

"It’s that special time of the year – Christmas," said Governor Brown. "It reminds us of the time of peace, forgiveness and good times."

Governor Brown, First Lady Anne Gust Brown with twins Alex and Alan Rosales and their family lighting the Capitol Christmas Tree.

This year’s tree is a 60-foot-tall white fir from Latour Demonstration State Forest located near Redding in Shasta County, the fifth Capitol Christmas tree to come from a state forest managed by CAL FIRE on behalf of the public.

The tree is decorated with 900 hand-crafted ornaments made by children and adults with developmental disabilities who receive services and support from the state’s development centers and 21 nonprofit regional centers.

Governor Brown and First Lady Anne Gust Brown with Mariachi Puente.

This year, the Governor and First Lady Anne Gust Brown lit the Capitol Christmas tree with 7-year-old twin boys, Alex and Alan Rosales of Los Angeles. It is illuminated by approximately 10,000 ultra-low wattage LED lights.

Kitty O’Neal of KFBK Radio emceed the ceremony, which also featured performances by the California Army National Guard’s DET 1, 40th Infantry Division Band, Brass Quintet, the Governor’s Own; students from the Oakland Military Institute and Oakland School for the Arts; Mariachi Puente; and St. Paul’s Baptist Church Choir.

Governor Brown and First Lady Anne Gust Brown backstage at the Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting.

Photo Credit: Joe McHugh, California Highway Patrol.