Imperial Valley News

SDSU Football to Play Houston in 2016 Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas, Nevada - The San Diego State football team has accepted an invitation to play Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 12:30 p.m. PT. The game will be played at Sam Boyd Stadium and will be broadcast nationally by ABC.

The Aztecs (10-3) are coming off their second consecutive Mountain West title, a 27-24 win over Wyoming Saturday night in Laramie, Wyo. It was SDSU’s 21st league championship in program history and third MW title since 2012 (most in the league).

It will be the seventh consecutive bowl game appearance for San Diego State (longest streak in school history) and 15th bowl appearance overall (11th in Division I play). The Aztecs have 10 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since being an independent in 1976-77. SDSU will look to equal its school record with an 11th victory on Dec. 17 (also in 1966, 1969 and 2015).

San Diego State is playing in the Las Vegas Bowl for the second time after falling to North Carolina, 20-13, in 1998.

Ranked 24th just last week in the College Football Playoff Rankings, the Cougars (9-3) have two wins against top-5 teams this year (then No. 3 Oklahoma and then No. 3 Louisville). UH was 5-3 in the American Athletic Conference this season, finishing third in the West Division.

The Aztecs are 0-2 all-time against Houston, falling, 49-14, on the road in 1972 and, 14-9, at home in 1973.



“This is a special year for the Las Vegas Bowl and we have a special matchup to go with it on December 17,” executive director John Saccenti said. “Houston is one of college football’s most exciting teams and we are excited to be able to match the Cougars against a 10-win conference champion in San Diego State. It will be our first Texas team playing a program that hasn’t been in our game since 1998 so our entire city is looking forward to celebrating our 25th year with these two great programs and their fans.”

Tickets for the Las Vegas Bowl are available now online at GoAztecs.com. Aztec fans are encouraged to purchase their Las Vegas Bowl tickets through San Diego State as they will not only be seated in the officially designated team areas, but will also assist the athletic department meet ticket obligations and provide the best possible experience for all student-athletes at SDSU. Beginning at 9 a.m. PT Monday, tickets will also be available over the phone at (619) 283-SDSU or in person at the Aztec Athletic Ticket Office (Qualcomm Stadium, Window E).