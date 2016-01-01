Imperial Valley News

FTC Issues Annual Report On Ethanol Market Concentration

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission has issued its 2016 Report on Ethanol Market Concentration, an annual report required by the Energy Policy Act of 2005 “to determine whether there is sufficient competition among industry participants to avoid price-setting and other anticompetitive behavior.”

As in prior years, the 2016 report concludes that “the low level of concentration and large number of market participants in the U.S. ethanol production industry continue to suggest that the exercise of market power to set prices, or coordination on price and output levels, is unlikely.”

The Commission vote to approve the report was 3-0. (FTC File No. P063000; the staff contact is Carolyn Isaac, Bureau of Competition, 202-326-3311).