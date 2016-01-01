Imperial Valley News

California and Netherlands Renew Commitment on Climate Smart Agriculture

Washington, DC - CDFA Secretary Karen Ross met with Netherlands Minster for Agriculture Martijn van Dam on Monday to discuss their ongoing commitment to collaborate on variety of agricultural issues. Secretary Ross traveled to the Netherlands last year and signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) between California and the Netherlands to steer this effort.

Minister van Dam is in California this week leading a business delegation focusing on agricultural technology, food and innovation. Delegation members are attending a Climate Smart Agriculture Seminar at UC Davis and the video below is ‘Welcoming Remarks’ from Secretary Ross and Minister van Dam.