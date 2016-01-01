Imperial Valley News

Omni Custom Meats, Inc Recalls Roasted Chicken Quarters

Washington, DC - Omni Custom Meats, Inc., a Bowling Green, Ky. establishment, is recalling approximately 191,695 pounds of marinated Roasted Chicken Quarters due to misbranding, specifically an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains soy, a known allergen which was not declared on the product label.

The marinated Roasted Chicken Quarters were produced from Jan. 12 through Nov. 15, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

5,477 cases of 35-lb. heat sealed bags containing 52 pieces of “Roasted Chicken Quarters – Sea Salt, Cane Juice, Chicken Broth Powder, Canola Powder, Spices.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number P-2199 inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in Georgia and Missouri.

FSIS personnel discovered the problem on Nov. 21, 2016 during routine label verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.