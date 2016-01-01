Imperial Valley News

FTC Roundtable in Chicago Will Examine Consumer Fraud Affecting Latino Communities

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission will host a roundtable on December 5 in Chicago that will bring together leaders of Chicago-area Latino organizations to discuss consumer fraud and its disproportionate impact on Latino communities.

The roundtable, “Combating Fraud in Latino Communities,” will examine prior FTC research showing that Latinos were more likely than non-Hispanic whites to be fraud victims yet less likely than the general population to report the fraud. It also will address specific consumer issues affecting Latino communities and explore ways to raise awareness and prevent fraud in those communities.

The event will run from 9:30 a.m. until noon in the Metcalfe Federal Building, Room 331, 77 West Jackson Boulevard. It is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is not required, but those who wish to pre-register should send their name, affiliation and email address to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For more information, visit www.ftc.gov/CombatingFraudAgainstLatinos or www.ftc.gov/CombatiendoFraudeContraLatinos.