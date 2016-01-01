Imperial Valley News

Colombia Peace Accord

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "I want to congratulate the government and people of Colombia on achieving a revised peace agreement. President Santos and his negotiating team, those from the "No" campaign, and other important sectors of Colombian society deserve credit for engaging in a far reaching and respectful national dialogue following the plebiscite.

"This agreement has the benefit of many hours of discussion between supporters and critics of the original Peace Accords. After 52 years of war, no peace agreement can satisfy everyone in every detail. But this agreement constitutes an important step forward on Colombia’s path to a just and durable peace. The United States, in coordination with the Government of Colombia, will continue to support full implementation of the final peace agreement."