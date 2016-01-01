Imperial Valley News

Governor Brown Issues Statement on Presidential Election and Transition

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued the following statement on the 2016 presidential election and the transition to a new administration:

"Today we saw the beginning of the transfer of power to the President-elect.



While the prerogatives of victory are clear, so also are the responsibilities to ensure a strong and unified America. As President Lincoln said, 'A house divided against itself cannot stand.' With the deep divisions in our country, it is incumbent on all of us - especially the new leadership in Washington - to take steps that heal those divisions, not deepen them. In California, we will do our part to find common ground whenever possible.



But as Californians, we will also stay true to our basic principles. We will protect the precious rights of our people and continue to confront the existential threat of our time - devastating climate change.



E PLURIBUS UNUM."