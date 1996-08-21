Imperial Valley News

President Obama Grants Commutations

Washington, DC - Today, the President granted commutation of sentence to the following 72 individuals:

Antonio Lee Alls – Bradenton, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; attempt to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (March 5, 2008); amended to 240 months' imprisonment (March 18, 2016)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 150 months' imprisonment.

Monica Lorraine Amaker – Bluefield, WV

Offense:

1. Conspiracy to distribute a quantity of cocaine base and hydromorphone; possession with intent to distribute a quantity of hydromorphone; Southern District of West Virginia

2. Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base, also known as “crack”; possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine, also known as “coke”; possession with intent to distribute a quantity of morphine; possession with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana for remuneration; carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime; felon in possession; Southern District of West Virginia

Sentence:

1. 87 months' imprisonment; six years’ supervised release (October 25, 2005); amended to 66 months’ imprisonment (July 20, 2009); amended to 46 months’ imprisonment (March 13, 2012)

2. 300 months' imprisonment (consecutive); 10 years' supervised release (February 28, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

William Baldwin – New Haven, CT

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; District of Connecticut

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (April 21, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

John Barnes – Greene, RI

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; District of Rhode Island

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (August 28, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

James Edward Blackmon – Lancaster, SC

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine and 50 grams or more of cocaine base; District of South Carolina

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (February 21, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 270 months' imprisonment.

Joshua Chuntay Booker – Panama City, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (January 14, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Lasalle Boone – Portsmouth, VA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession of firearms by a person previously convicted of a felony crime; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (June 19, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Justin L. Border – Davenport, IA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute drugs; possession of drugs with intent to distribute; felon in possession of firearm; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (August 11, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

John London Bradshaw – Milwaukee, WI

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; Western District of Michigan

Sentence: 360 months' imprisonment; eight years' supervised release (December 18, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Marvin Dontrail Brookins – Elizabethtown, KY

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 352.56 grams or more of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute 80.442 grams or more of cocaine base; possess with intent to distribute 1,707 grams of marijuana; Western District of Kentucky

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (August 1, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Fermon Keith Brown, Jr. – Fort Walton Beach, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine base; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release; $1,000 fine (January 28, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, and unpaid balance of $1,000 fine remittted, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Zoann Brown – Rowan, IA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 292 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (May 2, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Brian Keith Buckery – Johnson City, TN

Offense: Possess with intent to distribute and distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; Western District of Virginia

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; eight years' supervised release (January 26, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 151 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Derrick Bullard – Philadelphia, PA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine base; Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (March 5, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

James Edward Burns – Homerville, GA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; Middle District of Georgia

Sentence: 235 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (October 26, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Albert Campbell – Miami, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; Southern District of Georgia

Sentence: 420 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (May 19, 1995)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Dwayne Edward Coe – Hamptonville, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, methamphetamine, and crystal methamphetamine; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (November 3, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Michael Cooper – Baltimore, MD

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and heroin; District of Maryland

Sentence: 188 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (December 1, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Howard Gregory Cromer – Rome, GA

Offense: Possession of firearms by convicted felon; possession with the intent to distribute at least five grams of methamphetamine after a conviction for a prior drug offense; possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense; Northern District of Georgia

Sentence: 180 months' imprisonment; eight years' supervised release (January 25, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Williamson Dimanche – Lake Wales, FL

Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (December 5, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Eric Marquan Dogan – Taylors, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 188 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (March 23, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Michael Jerome Felder – Johnsonville, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of five grams or more of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of a quantity of cocaine; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (February 29, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 151 months' imprisonment.

Ricardo Flores – Laredo, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a quantity in excess of five kilograms of cocaine; Southern District of Texas

Sentence: 360 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (March 1, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Darryl Dewayne Frazier – Austin, TX

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute "crack" cocaine and aiding and abetting; Western District of Texas

Sentence: 262 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release; $3,000 fine (November 5, 1997)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017, and unpaid balance of the $3,000 fine remitted.

Terrance Everett Fuller – St. Louis, MO

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; Eastern District of Missouri

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (February 26, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Roger Sherman Gaston – Sanford, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine hydrochloride; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (June 29, 1998)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Jimmy Dean Gibson – Good Hope, AL

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture, possess with the intent to distribute, and to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine); manufacture of 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; distribution of a controlled substance (three counts); Northern District of Alabama

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release; $3,634.75 restitution (April 20, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 292 months' imprisonment.

Martin Godbersen – Sioux City, IA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture following a felony drug conviction; possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine mixture following a felony drug conviction; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 226 months' imprisonment; eight years' supervised release (November 22, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 3, 2017.

Jose Gonzalez – Columbus, IN

Offense:

1. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine (mixture), 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual), 500 grams or more of cocaine, and 100 kilograms or more of marijuana; Southern District of Indiana

2. Supervised release violation (Conspiracy to distribute marijuana); Southern District of Indiana

Sentence:

1. 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 15, 2004)

2. 12 months’ imprisonment (consecutive); $10,000 fine (January 15, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Brian Goodine – Seneca, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five or more grams of cocaine base (two counts); District of Maine

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; eight years' supervised release (August 1, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Donald L. Graham – Cincinnati, OH

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine; distribution of crack cocaine and aiding and abetting (two counts); Eastern District of Kentucky

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (August 1, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Delfon Lebrew Hare – Riverdale, MD

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (two counts); District of Maryland

Sentence: 360 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (June 27, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Kenneth L. Harlan – Terre Haute, IN

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution in excess of 500 grams of methamphetamine (mixture); distribution in excess of five grams of methamphetamine (actual) (four counts); distribution of less than five grams of methamphetamine; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (November 30, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on August 4, 2017.

Daniel Holmes – St. Helena Island, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base ("crack") and cocaine; District of South Carolina

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (November 24, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months' imprisonment.

Samuel Rodney Holmes – Augusta, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; possess with intent to distribute and to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 360 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (September 15, 2008); amended to 324 months' imprisonment (November 24, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months' imprisonment.

Dion James – Florence, SC

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine powder and cocaine base; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine powder and cocaine base; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 360 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (December 14, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Kevin Lee Johnson – Bossier City, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine; distribution of five grams or more of crack cocaine; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 360 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (December 4, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months' imprisonment.

Sean Johnson – New Orleans, LA

Offense: Violation of the Federal Controlled Substance Act (two counts); Eastern District of Louisiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (August 18, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Stevie Wayne Johnson – Dallas, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; Eastern District of Texas

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; three years' supervised release; $15,000 fine (October 25, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017, and unpaid balance of the $15,000 fine remitted.

Desmond D'Juan Jones – Decatur, AL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base; distribution of five grams or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base; committing an offense while on pretrial release; Northern District of Alabama

Sentence: 264 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (February 5, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

George Andrew Kelley – Temple, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine; Western District of Texas

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; three years' supervised release; $1,000 fine (March 30, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Mandy Martinson – Mason City, IA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine mixture; possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 180 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (January 26, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on December 4, 2016.

Jimmie Lee Mason – Rock Hill, SC

Offense: Distribution of more than 50 grams of cocaine base (crack); Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: 262 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (December 5, 2006); amended to 180 months' imprisonment (November 10, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on April 30, 2017.

Demetrius McLaughlin – Dade City, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual); possessing or distributing pseudoephedrine, knowing it would be used to manufacture methamphetamine; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (December 3, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Ricky Mitchell – Waycross, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine hydrochloride and crack cocaine; Southern District of Georgia

Sentence: Life imprisonment (December 16, 1997)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Manuel Muniz – Austin, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine; Western District of Texas

Sentence: 235 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (May 28, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 151 months' imprisonment.

Juan Carlos Munoz – South Sioux City, NE

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a protected location; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (October 4, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Oscar Luke Muse – Roanoke, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base; possession of cocaine; Western District of Virginia

Sentence: 312 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (June 7, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Jerome Nalls – Jonesboro, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; Northern District of Georgia

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (March 11, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Cory Shane Peacock – North Little Rock, AR

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense; Eastern District of Arkansas

Sentence: 420 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (May 3, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Demetrius Carl Phillips – Pensacola, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release; $500 fine (June 13, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Bessie E. Pittman – Miami, FL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine; Southern District of Florida

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (June 19, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Bradford S. Potts – Copperas Cove, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: 360 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release; $1,000 fine (May 19, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Kirk Pryor – Hendersonville, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (June 25, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 292 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Madison Pugh, Jr. – Akron, OH

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, aiding and abetting; Northern District of Ohio

Sentence: Life imprisonment (August 21, 1996)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Christopher G. Rhodes – St. Louis, MO

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; Eastern District of Missouri

Sentence: 294 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (September 18, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

James Henry Robinson – Fort Pierce, FL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute over 50 grams of cocaine base; carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; Southern District of Florida

Sentence: 300 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (March 3, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Corey D. Rosendary – Erie, PA

Offense: Possess with intent to distribute and distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; Western District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: 210 months' imprisonment; four years' supervised release (August 10, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Michael Lee Roth – Primghar, IA

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine actual and possess and distribute pseudoephedrine following felony drug conviction; travel in interstate commerce and aid and abet travel in interstate commerce with the intent to promote and facilitate a business enterprise involving the manufacture and distribution of controlled substances; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 248 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (December 8, 2008); amended to 240 months' imprisonment (March 12, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

David Ray Roy – Montross, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; distribution of cocaine base (two counts); Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: 360 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (March 23, 2007); amended to 324 months' imprisonment (October 27, 2010); amended to 262 months' imprisonment (January 2, 2012); amended to 210 months' imprisonment (February 18, 2016)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 168 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Gerald William Sachsenmaier – Jim Falls, WI

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine; distribution of cocaine; Western District of Wisconsin

Sentence: 262 months' imprisonment; six years' supervised release (August 17, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Kenneth Sanders – Naples, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (four counts); embezzlement (five counts); Middle District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; two years' supervised release (December 1, 1995)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Jeffery William Strain – Kansas City, MO

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, actual, 50 grams, or more; manufacture methamphetamine, actual, 50 grams or more; Western District of Missouri

Sentence: 292 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (December 15, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Gregory Scott Taylor – Midland, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine; Western District of Texas

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (February 6, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Juliano Torres – Flushing, NY

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute; Eastern District of New York

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (November 30, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Adam G. Townsend – Springfield, IL

Offense: Distribution of at least five grams of cocaine base ("crack"); illegal possession of firearm by felon; Central District of Illinois

Sentence: 262 months' imprisonment; eight years' supervised release; $1,220 fine (April 20, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Leonel Cano Vela – Davenport, IA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: 360 months' imprisonment; eight years' supervised release (March 17, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Robert James Wallace – White Marsh, MD

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, aiding and abetting; District of Maryland

Sentence: 262 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (February 25, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Mark Jeffrey Ward – Detroit, MI

Offense:

1. Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base – “crack”; possession of stolen firearms; Eastern District of Michigan

2. Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base – "crack"; bond violation; Eastern District of Michigan

Sentence:

1. 108 months' imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (June 10, 2008); amended to 71 months’ imprisonment (August 6, 2014)

2. 240 months’ and one day’s imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (July 7, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Charles Edward Williams – Winter Haven, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine; possession of a precursor material with intent to manufacture methamphetamine; possession of a precursor material with knowledge that the material will be used to manufacture methamphetamine; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (October 19, 1992)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on March 4, 2017.

Kelly J. Winkenhofer – Buford, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 210 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (November 20, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Lester Martin Works – Caryville, FL

Offense:

1. Distribution of more than five grams of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base (five counts); distribution of more than 50 grams of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base; Northern District of Florida

2. Supervised release violation (conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base); Northern District of Florida

Sentence:

1. Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 6, 2008)

2. 60 months' imprisonment (consecutive) (February 6, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 4, 2017.