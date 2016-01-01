Imperial Valley News

California Proposition 56 Cigarette Tax to Fund Healthcare, Tobacco Use Prevention, Research and Law Enforcement Initiative Constitutional Amendment and Statute

Sacramento, California - California Proposition 56 Cigarette Tax to Fund Healthcare, Tobacco Use Prevention, Research and Law Enforcement Initiative Constitutional Amendment and Statute:

Increases cigarette tax by $2.00 per pack, with equivalent increase on other tobacco products and electronic cigarettes containing nicotine. Fiscal Impact: Additional net state revenue of $1 billion to $1.4 billion in 2017–18, with potentially lower revenues in future years. Revenues would be used primarily to augment spending on health care for low–income Californians.

WHAT YOUR VOTE MEANS

YES A YES vote on this measure means: State excise tax on cigarettes would increase by $2 per pack—from 87 cents to $2.87. State excise tax on other tobacco products would increase by a similar amount. State excise tax also would be applied to electronic cigarettes. Revenue from these higher taxes would be used for many purposes, but primarily to augment spending on health care for low–income Californians.

NO A NO vote on this measure means: No changes would be made to existing state taxes on cigarettes, other tobacco products, and electronic cigarettes.

ARGUMENTS

PRO Tobacco-related healthcare costs California taxpayers $3.5 billion annually, even if you don't smoke. Prop. 56 works like a user fee, taxing tobacco to help pay for smoking prevention and healthcare—so smokers pay their fair share for their costs. American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network sponsored Prop. 56 to prevent kids from smoking and save lives.

CON Follow the 56 money: This $1.6 billion tax increase gives $1 billion to health insurance companies and special interests. 56 cheats schools out of $600 million a year by circumventing our minimum school funding guarantee. Only 13% of the money helps smokers or prevents kids from starting. No on 56.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

FOR

AGAINST