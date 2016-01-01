Imperial Valley News

Chief of Naval Personnel Visits the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet

Manama, Bahrain - This week, the Navy's top personnel officer is visiting Sailors assigned to the Navy's U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in the Middle East.

"It is really important to me that Master Chief April Beldo and I meet with Sailors to listen to their concerns and also help explain some of the Navy's recent personnel announcements and initiatives," said Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Robert Burke. "Sailors are our asymmetric advantage in an increasingly complex world and we're working hard to ensure that we train and develop them in the most effective way possible."



During this trip, Burke and Beldo will meet with Sailors assigned to commands at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, the U.S. 5th Fleet's headquarters, and units operating at sea within the region, including USS Eisenhower (CVN 69). While here, they will discuss the Navy's enlisted rating modernization plan, Sailor 2025, and other personnel initiatives during a series of all hands calls and meetings with Sailors.



"Hearing from Sailors is the number one way we can make the Fleet better," said Burke. "I want Sailors to know that we're working on their behalf as we modernize our personnel system, and their input helps makes our programs and policies the very best they can be."

This visit marks the first time Burke will meet with Sailors in the U.S. 5th Fleet as CNP.



As the Chief of Naval Personnel, Burke answers to the Chief of Naval Operations on matters of the Navy's manpower readiness. He also serves as the deputy chief of naval operations (Manpower, Personnel, Training, Education / N1) and oversees the Bureau of Naval Personnel, Navy Personnel Command, Naval Education and Training Command, and Navy Recruiting Command.