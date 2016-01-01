Imperial Valley News

National Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Strategic Plan

Washington, DC - Statement from National Science Foundation (NSF) Director France Córdova on the recently released White House National Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Strategic Plan. The plan defines a framework to identify and pursue scientific and technological needs in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and to track the progress and maximize the impact of research and development investments. It was developed by the Networking and Information Technology Research and Development (NITRD) Task Force on Artificial Intelligence, a multi-agency coordinating group that includes NSF.

"The National Science Foundation funds a significant amount of fundamental research in artificial intelligence at U.S. academic institutions," said NSF Director France Córdova. "NSF's investments in this growing area align with and support the National Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Strategic Plan, and they will help to ensure that our nation's scientists and engineers remain at the forefront of advances in AI."