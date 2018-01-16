Imperial Valley News

Crider Inc. Recalls Canned Organic Roasted Chicken Breast

Washington, DC - Crider Inc., a Stillmore, Georgia, establishment, is recalling approximately 5,610 pounds of canned Organic Roasted Chicken Breast that may be contaminated with foreign materials the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The cans of Wild Planet Organic Roasted Chicken Breast were produced on January 16, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

1,496 cases of 5 ounce cans of “Wild Planet Organic Roasted Chicken Breast – 100% Chicken Breast & Sea Salt – No Liquids Added” with a Best Buy Date of 01/16/18

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 31812” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to multiple distributers for further distribution.

The problem was discovered when a distributer received two complaints from consumers involving foreign matter in the product on October 2, 2016 and October 9, 2016.

The company received a report of a potential injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media with questions about the recall can contact Mark Howell, Vice President of Sales, at (912) 562-9276. Customer with questions about the recall can contact Judy Tridico, Customer Service representative at (912) 562-9162