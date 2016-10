Imperial Valley News

Terrorist Attack in Quetta

Washington, DC - The United States condemns the terrorist attack on the police training center in Quetta. We extend our condolences to the victims and their families, including the police cadets who are embarking on careers of public service.

We stand with the people of Pakistan and Government of Pakistan at this difficult hour, and we will continue to work with our partners in Pakistan and across the region to combat the threat of terrorism.