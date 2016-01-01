Imperial Valley News

Chevrolet Partners with American Cancer Society for Sixth Year on Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Atlanta, Georgia - For the sixth consecutive year Chevrolet and General Motors employees, dealers and customers are banding together to fight breast cancer this October by supporting the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® walks.

Additionally, Chevrolet and participating dealers across the country are supporting the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer program through event sponsorships, team participation, customer engagement and other activities.

"All across Chevrolet, we are proud to be part of the fight against breast cancer," said Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president, Chevrolet Marketing. "Last year was a record year in Chevrolet helping the American Cancer Society sponsor 84 walks and raising nearly $1.6 million for its programs. We fully expect to exceed last year's contributions."

Chevrolet is participating in several events and activities throughout October.

Social Media Campaign

Chevrolet is supporting the partnership through a social media engagement program in October that encourages people to share whom they drive in support of using the hashtag #IDriveFor. Chevrolet will contribute $5 for every social post (up to $500,000) on Twitter or Instagram using #IDriveFor.

Team Chevrolet Motorsports

Team Chevy will commission a pink Chevrolet SS Pace Car and caution lap donations at two NASCAR Sprint Cup Races at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 23 and Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30. The donations will consist of $350 (up to $50,000) for each caution lap taken in the pink Chevy SS pace car at the two events. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society and Chevrolet will host breast cancer survivor events where survivors and caregivers will be treated to once-in-a-lifetime experiences on the tracks.

Chevrolet dealership walks

Across the country hundreds of employees and dealerships are participating in local Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks by gathering coworkers, family and friends to show their support throughout October. Those interested in participating in a Making Strides for Breast Cancer walk in their community can visit www.makingstrideswalk.org .

"The American Cancer Society is grateful for the support of corporate partners such as Chevrolet, who have encouraged their customers and communities to become involved in raising awareness and funds to end breast cancer through our Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks and social media," said Sharon Byers, chief development and marketing officer for the American Cancer Society. "We're excited to collaborate during October to increase breast cancer awareness and help end the pain and suffering caused by this disease. Thanks in part to the progress we're making together against breast cancer, death rates from the disease dropped 36 percent between 1989 and 2012, which means 249,000 fewer breast cancer deaths."