Imperial Valley News

Navy Works to Improve its Pay and Personnel Support System

Washington, DC - Following a review by a special task force jointly commissioned by the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Financial Management and Comptroller and the Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP), the Navy announced today in NAVADMIN 235/16 that a number of actions have been identified that will help improve the quality of pay and personnel services provided to Sailors.

These actions include improving training for pay and personnel professionals, assigning more military personnel to Personnel Support Detachments (PSDs) in continental United States locations, improving Sailor and command self-service capabilities, and implementing organizational changes that will produce more opportunities for civilian upward mobility.



"We believe that these changes will ultimately result in retaining key talent and expertise to improve the support Sailors and their families receive from their PSD," said Dave Menzen, director Total Force Manpower, Training, Education Requirements Division (OPNAV N12). "Our efforts are aimed at having a Sailor-focused pay and personnel support system that is highly trained, auditable and enhanced by today's technology."



Additionally, some changes already been put in place including revamping the Command Pass Coordinator (CPC) position, renamed as Command Pay and Personnel Administrator (CPPA), to include more defined responsibilities and enhanced training. All Navy commands and Navy detachments with an independent unit identification code, whether that command is located in one geographical area or spread through a geographical region, will have at least one CPPA to ensure command level accountability, auditability, and full engagement with their supporting PSD. Monthly CPPA engagements, both ashore and afloat, will help identify the resources available to assist CPPAs in performing their duties, provides facilitated CPPA training of Navy approved training aids, provides guidance and clarification on specific pay and personnel topics, and presents the opportunity to address local issues.



"The Sailors that fill these positions have a lot of responsibility. Formalizing their training will benefit them and the fleet they serve," said Capt. Steven Friloux, commanding officer, NPPSC.



The Navy has also established a new Navy Enlisted Classification (NEC) code of 95AD for CPPAs to ensure that once Sailors are trained in the pay and personnel policies and procedures they can continue to use those skills throughout the fleet. The NEC can be awarded to CPPAs once the online training, on-the-job training and letter of designation requirements are satisfied. Civilians acting as the unit CPPA are also required to complete the CPPA course.



"They are going to have a direct impact on timeliness and accuracy of Sailors' pay, so it is important for commands to select their brightest Sailors qualified to serve as CPPAs," said Friloux. "Then we will provide training and the opportunity to earn the new NEC. The partnership between commands and their supporting PSD is the key to providing Sailors with accurate and timely personnel and pay support."



In addition to the CPPA change, some PSDs will see staffing increases. This will include adding billets for military pay clerks, active component and Full-Time Support, at PSDs.



"We anticipate that adding more Sailors to those PSDs - with improved skillsets - will improve customer service between PSDs and commands as well as allow Sailors more opportunities to work within the pay and personnel specialty," Friloux said.

Commanding Officers and officers-in -charge will continue to contribute to the success of the Navy's Pay and Personnel Support System and should help ensure that all pay and military pay clerks receive the most up-to-date training.