Imperial Valley News

Sylvia Preciado-Platero to Deploy to Hurricane Matthew

El Centro, California - More than 4,400 Red Cross volunteers from throughout the U.S. are currently en route to or on the ground in the Southeast assisting with the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. Twenty-nine of them are from the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties.

Sylvia Preciado-Platero, Manager of the Imperial Valley Service Center for the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties, has been assigned to Cape Fear, NC, where she will assist with feeding and sheltering those displaced by the flooding