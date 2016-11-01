Imperial Valley News

New Requirements for Passport and Visa Photos

Washington, DC - Beginning November 1, 2016, applicants for U.S. passports and visas must remove their glasses for their application photos. This change will help eliminate glares and shadows that can lead to delays in processing visa and passport applications. Applicants may wear glasses only in rare circumstances of documented medical necessity during urgent travel.

The change will ensure consistent photo standards for passport and visa services. The Department expects a record-high of more than 20 million passport applications in Fiscal Year 2017. Last year, more than 200,000 passport customers submitted poor quality or otherwise non-compliant photos, which delayed processing their passport applications. The change will prevent many such delays, ensuring more passport and visa applicants have travel documents when they need them.

For more information on the change, visit: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/news/no-glasses-nov-1st.html.