Imperial Valley News

Drone privacy discussion goes aloft

Washington, DC - They’re overhead, on consumers’ minds, and under consideration this afternoon at the latest installment of the FTC’s Fall Technology Series. The topic is drones and experts on drone technology are gathering at the FTC right now to talk over the implications for consumer privacy. The event, which is free and open to the public, takes flight at 1:00 ET at the FTC’s Constitution Center conference facility, 400 7th Street, S.W., in Washington.

You can follow the conversation as it happens through the WATCH THE WEBCAST link on the event page, which will go live a few minutes before FTC Commissioner Ohlhausen presents opening remarks.

The FTC is accepting comments on the consumer privacy implications of drone technology until Monday, November 14, 2016. Save a step by filing online.