Imperial Valley News

Chicharrones J&J Recalls Rendered Animal Fat (Pork Lard) Products

Santa Ana, California - Chicharrones J&J, a Santa Ana, establishment, is recalling approximately 2,064 pounds of pork lard products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain milk, a known allergen, and sodium nitrite, which are not declared on the product label.

The pork lard products were produced on various dates from June 16, 2016 through Oct.12, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb, 2-lb and 3-lb plastic tubs of “Chicharrones J&J Rendered Animal Fat”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 31638” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to various retail locations in California.

The problem was discovered on Oct.12, 2016 by a FSIS consumer safety during label verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions about the recall can contact George Velazquez, HACCP Manager, at (714) 543-1310.