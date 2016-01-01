Imperial Valley News

Governor Brown Issues Statement on Deaths of Two Palm Springs Police Officers

Palm Springs, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued the following statement regarding the deaths of Palm Springs Police Department Officers Jose Gilbert Vega and Lesley Zerebny:

“Officers Vega and Zerebny were killed today doing what they do every day – protecting their community. We grieve with the family members, friends and fellow officers coping with this senseless tragedy. Anne and I join all Californians in offering our heartfelt condolences.”

Officers Vega and Zerebny were fatally shot today while responding to a family disturbance at a home in Palm Springs. A third officer was also shot and is receiving treatment at a hospital.



Officer Vega, 63, was a 35-year veteran of the Palm Springs Police Department and was scheduled to retire in two months. He is survived by his wife and eight children.



Officer Zerebny, 27, served with the Palm Springs Police Department for one and a half years. She is survived by her husband and four-month-old daughter.



In honor of Officers Vega and Zerebny, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.