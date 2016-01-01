Imperial Valley News

FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez Statement on the Federal Communications Commission’s Broadband Consumer Privacy Proposal

Washington, DC - Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Edith Ramirez has issued the enclosed statement following the release today of the Federal Communications Commission’s Fact Sheet on Broadband Consumer Privacy Proposal:

“We know that consumers care deeply about their privacy, and I am pleased to see the FCC moving forward to protect the privacy of millions of broadband users across the country. The FTC, which has protected consumers’ privacy for decades in both the online and brick-and-mortar worlds, provided formal comment to the FCC on the proposed rulemaking, and I believe that our input has helped strengthen this important initiative.”