Imperial Valley News

CNO, MCPON to Make Major Personnel Announcements During Livestream

Washington, DC - The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Adm. John Richardson and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Steven Giordano will speak to Sailors and Navy civilians at Naval Station Norfolk, Thursday, September 29 at 3 p.m. (EST).

The two will discuss new personnel initiatives from the "Gold Line of Effort," including results of the recent enlisted rating review, an updated leader development framework and increased education, training and development opportunities for the civilian workforce.



In the Navy's "A Design for Maintaining Maritime Superiority," there are four specific lines of effort; Gold is "Strengthen our Navy Team for the Future." CNO and MCPON will unveil several new programs designed to keep Sailors, civilians and their families ready for future challenges.



The event will be streamed live on social media and across the Fleet on CNO's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/cnorichardson), on Navy.mil and via Direct to Sailor to ships at sea.