Imperial Valley News

Senior U.S. Officials Travel to the India Conference on Cyber Security and Internet Governance

Washington, DC - Representatives from across the U.S. Government with expertise on a range of cyber and information and communication technology issues will travel to New Delhi, India, September 27-30, to participate in strategic dialogues with senior officials in the Government of India and industry representatives that will focus on addressing policy issues and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Christopher Painter, U.S. Department of State Coordinator for Cyber Issues, along with the National Security Council Staff, will lead U.S. engagement on the broad set of cyber policy issues in the fifth U.S.-India Cyber Dialogue. The dialogue is part of an effort to build strong regional partnerships with key stakeholders working on the range of cyber issues, focusing on promoting an open, interoperable, reliable, and secure Internet that benefits all users.

Ambassador Daniel Sepulveda, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and U.S. Coordinator for International Communications and Information Policy, will lead the U.S.-India Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Working Group which includes industry and government participation from both countries, and attend public events to engage with civil society and Indian youth on Internet and digital economy issues. At the ICT Working Group, he will discuss how the United States and India can work together to help expand the benefits of the digital economy to both of our countries and increase Internet connectivity through programs like the Global Connect Initiative, which has a goal of bringing 1.5 billion new internet users online by 2020.