Imperial Valley News

Mexico's National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States, I congratulate the people of Mexico as you celebrate the 206th anniversary of your nation’s independence.

"The United States and Mexico are not only neighbors, but close partners and friends. Our relationship is based on a host of shared interests, people-to-people ties, and a commitment to democratic values. After more than two centuries of living side-by-side, we have learned to work together to address hard problems – from building shared prosperity to preserving the environment to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding human rights – and to do so on the basis of mutual responsibility and respect.

"Over the years, we have built a firm foundation for further progress, and I look forward to a future of even greater accomplishment.

"On this special occasion, I raise a caballito de tequila to the people of Mexico, and wish you all a happy independence day and a safe and prosperous year to come.

"¡Viva Mexico!"