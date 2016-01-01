Imperial Valley News

35 Food Education Organizations

Sacramento, California - First annual Farm Tank Summit in Sacramento, which is just one week away. On September 22, real debate and dialogue with some of the most influential experts in food and agriculture. Then, on September 23, participants will have exclusive hands-on opportunities to be immersed in California agriculture with visits to farms, food banks, food businesses, school gardens, and conservation projects.

Food and nutrition education can empower children to make healthy choices throughout their lives, but most schools do not incorporate food education into their curricula. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that elementary school students in the United States receive, on average, just 3.4 hours of food and nutrition education each year.

With one-third of children and adolescents in the U.S. considered overweight or obese, food education cannot be left to food industry marketing. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission found that the food industry spends nearly $2 billion dollars per year marketing to children; 73 percent of that marketing promotes food and beverages that are high in sugars and fats, yet low in recommended nutrients.

To counteract this unhealthy messaging, many organizations around the globe are working to instill healthy eating habits, foster food literacy, teach culinary skills, and educate children about the environmental, social, and health consequences of their food choices.



Food Tank has selected 35 particularly noteworthy programs.